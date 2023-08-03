Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Thursday showered his support to the Indian Blind Cricket Teams (both men's and women's) as the squads gear up for the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

According to the press release, the games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to August 27 and blind cricket has been included in the World Games for the first time.

Aakash Chopra urged everyone to come together and support the Indian Blind Cricket teams as the squads "embark on a momentous journey" to make the nation proud.

"Heartiest Congratulations to India Men's and Women's Blind Cricket Teams as they gear up to feature in World Games 2023, Birmingham. Let's show unwavering support and cheer for our Indian contingent as they embark on this momentous journey," Aakash Chopra tweeted.

The teams for the World Games 2023 in Birmingham were selected during the selection trials that were held in Bengaluru in May this year.

Indian men will arrive in London for the World Games on August 14 and a day later will play a practice match after celebrating Independence Day.

Three days later on August 17, the Indian women's team will arrive at the tournament's venue. Both teams will play their first match on August 20.

While Indian men's team will kickstart their journey against Pakistan, the women's team will take on Australia in their first match. (ANI)

