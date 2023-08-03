The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup sees Bengal giants Mohun Bagan SG takes on Bangladesh Army in a Group A game at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan. It is for the first time in 27 years that we have two foreign teams taking part in the competition. The 24 clubs vying for the title are extremely competitive and with the ISL not far away, the top club will build some momentum with a win in this prestigious tournament. The opening game is free for the visitors and we should see some good numbers for this match. Mohun Bagan Super Giant versus Bangladesh Army starts at 5:45 PM IST. Durand Cup 2023 Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Online, Telecast and All You Need to Know.

The Mohun Bagan side will have a few youngsters that will feature with the coach opting a mix of their junior and senior team. Sahal Abdul Samad was one of the high-profile signings for the club in the summer but it will be interesting to see if he features. Anwar Ali is on loan from Delhi FC and he alongside Subhasish Bose in the backline gives the side the edge. Youth coach Bastab Roy will be hoping for a positive start here.

Bangladesh Army has had top roped in a few players on loan from the Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club. Not much is known about the composition of the squad but one thing is certain, the team will gain some valuable experience playing a competition of this magnitude.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be commencing their season in the Indian Football calendar with a clash against Bangladesh Army on Thursday, August 3. The game has a scheduled start time of 5:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Indian Football Team Squad for Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan To Travel With the Blue Tigers to Hangzhou.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match?

Good news for the fans as they would be able to watch live telecast of this match. The broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 is Sony Sports Network in India and thus the match will be telecasted live on TV in the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Durand Cup 2023 , the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army match will be available on SonyLIV app and website. The home side should win this game comfortably despite missing many of their big stars.

