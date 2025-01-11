Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): In an inspiring showcase of talent, Aamina Zehra from Srinagar has made her mark on the international stage by winning a silver medal in Pencak Silat at the prestigious International World Championship held in Abu Dhabi. Her exceptional performance has brought pride to her hometown and highlighted the growing prominence of martial arts in Kashmir.

The International World Championship, which featured competitors from various countries, served as a platform for the best in the field of Pencak Silat.

This traditional Indonesian martial art emphasises both self-defence and artistic expression. Aamina faced tough competition, showcasing not just her physical prowess but also her mental fortitude throughout the event. Her incredible journey began years ago when she first stepped onto the mat intrigued by the discipline and strategy that Pencak Silat offers.

Speaking to ANI, Aamina shared her excitement about the silver medal she won at the 5th World Junior Championship in Abu Dhabi.

"The 5th World Junior Championship had recently taken place in Abu Dhabi where I participated and I got the silver medal there. Before that, I have played in nationals in Srinagar and many states. I am a student of Nasir sir. Basically, this game is very different from other martial arts... I found it very catchy. So when I started I came in this game randomly. Then I was very inspired by this game because I saw that I was getting good support so I joined this game," Aamina told ANI.

She further reflected on her experience with 'Pencak Silat' was very good.

"I participated in all the championships whether it was state or district and I won a medal at every event. My experience with 'Pencak Silat' was very good because this is a different game as I said. This is an Indonesian martial art which has kicking swipes and punching," she added.

Under the guidance of skilled coaches and through relentless practice, Aamina honed her skills preparing for national and international competitions. Her hard work and perseverance have paid off, culminating in this remarkable achievement.

Aamina's parents supported her a lot at every step and encouraged her for the new competitions. Despite facing criticism from society for participating in such competitions, Aamina's victory in Abu Dhabi has made her parents and coach proud and serves as an inspiration for other girls to take up the sport.

Starting her journey in school, Aamina progressed with the help of her coach, excelling in the sport. She has participated in several state and national championships, winning numerous medals.

She played nationals in Rohtak, Haryana, Delhi, and Maharashtra, where she also won many gold and silver medals. She set an example, showing that girls can be as good as boys in any field.

Pencak Silat is an Indonesian martial art that involves the use of the entire body in a competitive sporting or self-defence environment. It includes strikes, grappling and throwing, besides the use of weaponry if required.

Aamina practised hard for this championship. She faced a lot of criticism but her parents supported her to grow up in this game and she made everyone proud by winning this medal. She now became an inspiration for other girls who came to join the game after she won a medal at the international level. (ANI)

