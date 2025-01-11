New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2024-25: An exciting contest is on the cards when New Zealand and Sri Lanka lock horns for one final time in the ODI series. You can check the New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard, here. The New Zealand national cricket team has absolutely dominated proceedings so far in the two ODIs, winning them comprehensively and securing an unassailable 2-0 lead. Now they will eye a clean sweep, something which would be of massive boost especially with the Pakistan tri-series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 coming up ahead. Mitchell Santner and co have asserted their dominance, especially with the ball in hand in the NZ vs SL ODI series and will look to continue that. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match in Auckland.

Likewise for Sri Lanka, batting has been their biggest concern. To be dismissed for scores under 200 in both the ODI matches shows that they have not been able to adjust to the conditions in New Zealand. Charith Asalanka and co have had their moments with the ball in hand and will aim at an improved performance if they are to walk away with a consolation victory and end what has been a disappointing tour on high. 'Who Said Flying Is Just For Planes and Birds?' Sachin Tendulkar Puts Humorous Twist While Lauding Nathan Smith's Sensational Diving Catch During NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 (See Post).

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Squads:

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Tom Latham (wk), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, , Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).