New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The New Zealand national cricket team will look to secure a whitewash when they lock horns with Sri Lanka national cricket team in the third and final ODI of the series. The Black Caps have sealed a 2-0 unassailable lead already with victories in the first two matches in Wellington and Hamilton, respectively. Mitchell Santner and his team have been dominant in these two NZ vs SL matches, bowling Sri Lanka out for a score under 200 on both occasions and will love to do it for a third straight time and extend their dominance. For Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis' 64, Maheesh Theekshana's four-wicket haul that included a hat-trick and Wanindu Hasaranga's two wickets were only positives from the second ODI. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match in Auckland.

In the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25, the visitors will look to put a much improved performance, especially with the bat in hand. Poor performances from the whole batting unit has let them down big time and they will be desperate to do much better with the willow and avoid a series whitewash. While a consolation win for Sri Lanka will give them something to cheer about, a clean sweep would give New Zealand a lot of confidence ahead of the tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa and later, the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 'Who Said Flying Is Just For Planes and Birds?' Sachin Tendulkar Puts Humorous Twist While Lauding Nathan Smith's Sensational Diving Catch During NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 (See Post).

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team 3rd ODI 2025 takes place at the Eden Park, Auckland. The NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25 will get underway at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 2:00 PM local time.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024-25 series in India. So fans in India can watch the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. For NZ vs SL viewing option online, scroll down.

How to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online?

Sony Sports Network holds the digital rights for the NZ vs SL ODI series and SonyLIV, its official OTT platform will provide NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India also have the online viewing option of Amazon Prime Video which will NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25 live streaming as well. However, it is to be noted that there is no NZ vs SL free live streaming online available in India and fans will need to have subscriptions to watch the match on these platforms. Based on current form, New Zealand are favourites to clinch a 3-0 series whitewash.

