Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) City-based Aashi Hanspal was named the 'Most Deserving and Impressive New Driver' in the FIA Girls On Track - The Rising Stars programme, held at Paul Ricard karting circuit in France.

FMSCI's women's commission chairperson Sita Raina revealed this on Wednesday, hailing the award as a milestone moment for Indian motorsports.

Aashi, 13, was one of 70 young girls selected from different parts of the world for the program.

Although she had taken up racing a little over a year ago and had no experience in driving Formula 4 cars, Aashi managed to impress the top honchos of FIA, the world governing body for motorsports.

The three-day programme pitted the young girl against the most promising talent in the 12-16 age-group across the world and she underlined her prowess in the shootout round.

Aashi recorded four podium finishes in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Karting Championship 2019, beating many talented boys on her way, and was conferred the Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award 2020 by FMSCI for her remarkable progress.

"I will cherish this experience all my life. I have come back with great memories, a fabulous racing experience and valuable exposure to the sport," Aashi said.

"I hope to improve over the years and carve out a career for myself in racing and make India proud in the near future."

FIA's Rising Stars initiative extended top-class training to all the girls before they participated in the Shootouts to be selected for further advanced coaching by the Ferrari Driver Academy, and potentially the chance to compete on the Formula 4 circuit.

