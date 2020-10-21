Bayern Munich will begin their UEFA Champions League title defence when they host Atletico Madrid in their opening Group A match on October 22 (Thursday). Hansi Flick’s side have been ruthless in front of goal and have scored 14 in their last four. In contrast, Diego Simeone’s Atletico have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games and have conceded only one in four La Liga 2020-21 matches. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for tips and suggestions to pick the best team for BAY vs ATL UCL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi Want Antoine Griezmann Out of Barcelona, PSG Interested in French Footballer: Reports.

Atletico Madrid are without striker Diego Costa for the clash with the Spaniard ruled out through injury while Bayern Munich will miss winger Serge Gnabry, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation. Both teams will hope to the Champions League campaign with a win. Atletico will also hope to avoid a second successive defeat to a German team in the UCL after their quarter-final exit against RB Leipzig last season.

BAY vs ATL, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer (BAY) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy side.

BAY vs ATL, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Benjamin Pavard (BAY), Kieran Trippier (ATL) and Jose Gimenez (ATL) will be picked the as the three defenders.

BAY vs ATL, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joshua Kimmich (BAY), Saul Niguez (ATL), Kingsley Coman (BAY) and Leon Goretzka (BAY) will be picked as the three midfielders.

BAY vs ATL, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Robert Lewandowski (BAY), Diego Costa (ATL) and Thomas Muller (BAY) can be selected as the three forwards for this fantasy team.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (BAY) should be made the captain of this fantasy team while Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier (ATL) can be appointed as the vice-captain.

