Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) India's Abhay Singh posted an easy 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 win in 22 minutes over Egypt's Khaled Labib to win the men's title in the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour 2022 Chennai leg here on Friday.

The Indian player, seeded fourth, who had defeated the top-seed Egyptian Yassin Elshafei in the semifinals, appeared in good touch and made short work of Labib, the third-seed. It was Abhay Singh's fourth PSA title.

In the women's final, No.1 seed Kenzy Ayman had things easy against Indian star Sunayna Kuruvilla, winning 11-7, 11-2, 11-6 in 23 minutes.

The tournament saw participation of 48 players across 10 countries including Canada, Egypt, France, Japan, Russia, and Spain, apart from India.

