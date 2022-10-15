Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Home advantage coupled with a stellar round helped Chandigarh's Abhijit Singh Chadha fire the day's joint best round of 7-under 65 to take the overall lead at 11-under 133 in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational here.

The 5th edition of the Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational is being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Another Tricity-based golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar stormed his way into contention shooting the day's joint best round of 7-under 65 to be placed second on the leaderboard with an overall score of 10-under 134 after 36 holes.

Abhijit, who was trailing Gaganjeet by a shot at T2 till the 15th hole, sprung his way to the top after a perfect chip-in on the 16th for an eagle. Gaganjeet trailed the leader by just a shot with the help of eight birdies, most of which came before he took the turn.

Overnight leader and another local player Karandeep Kochhar (70) was placed third with an overall score of 9-under 135 while former champion Chikkarangappa S (71) was fourth with a score of 8-under 136.

The final two rounds of the tournament will see a total of 55 golfers including two amateurs take the field after the cut was set at 1-under 143. Some of the prominent names to miss out on the final rounds included tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia and Viraj Madappa.

Bhullar (69-65) carded eight birdies and a bogey in round two. Bhullar, who ended India's four-year long victory drought on the international stage with his win on the Asian Tour few months back, made one 15-feet birdie conversion and landed most of his other birdies by hitting it within 10 feet.

