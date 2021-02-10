Guwahati, Feb 10 (PTI) Karnataka's Abhin Bhaskar Devadiga and Kerala's Ancy Sojan claimed the under-20 men and women's 200m crowns respectively on the final day of the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

While Abhin Devadiga, a student from Udupi district, clinched the gold in 21.34 seconds to add to his title he had won a fortnight ago in the Federation Cup Junior U20 Athletics Championships in Bhopal, Thrissur district's Ancy Sojan won her race with a timing of 24.51 seconds.

Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel won the triple jump event with an effort, while Madhya Pradesh's Arjun Waskale rewrote the under-18 boys 1500m meet record by winning the race with a timing of three minutes 50.38 seconds.

Uttar Pradesh's Shahrukh Khan and Haryana's Deepika produced national records in the under-16 boys 2000m race and javelin throw respectively. PTI

