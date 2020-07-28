Kabul, Jul 28 (PTI) The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has sacked its chief executive officer Lutfullah Stanikzai for "mismanagement", "unsatisfactory performance," and "misbehavior with managers."

Stanikzai had a three-year contract with ACB. He was hired in July last year following Afghanistan's poor show at the 50 over World Cup where they failed to win a single match and finished at the bottom.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Serie A 2019-20 Title Win With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Kids (See Photo).

"This is to inform you that this letter serves as confirmation that your employment contract in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afghanistan Cricket Board is terminated effectively. Your last employment date with ACB is July 29, 2020," ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said in a letter to Stanikzai on Monday.

"The reasons of your contract termination is as below: Mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance, misbehaviour with managers."

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: PSG Forward Set to Miss Champions League Clash With Atalanta.

Yousefzai advised Stanikzai "to handover the entire documents and equipment to the board till July 29, 2020."

The ACB statement also said that Stanekzai was earlier "issued verbal and written warnings." PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)