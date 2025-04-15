New Delhi [India] April 15 ANI): Australia legspinner Adam Zampa has been excluded from the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) because of a recurrence of an earlier shoulder injury, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Zampa participated in SRH's initial two matches of the tournament as the Impact Sub and achieved figures of 1 for 48 and 1 for 46 in two extremely high-scoring matches.He has played 22 IPL matches and has 31 wickets to his name with a best of 6/18.

Zampa is now unlikely to play again until Australia's next T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean starting in late July.

SRH announced uncapped Smaran Ravichandran as the replacement for experienced spinner Adam Zampa on Monday. IPL released a media advisory on Monday to confirm that Hyderabad has roped in the 21-year-old left-handed batter from Karnataka at his base price of Rs 30 lakh as a replacement for the injured Australian ball tweaker.

"Smaran Ravichandran has 7 First-Class games, 10 List A matches & 6 T20s and has over 1100 runs from these matches. The left-handed batter, who plays for Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, joins SRH for INR 30 Lakh," a Media Advisory from IPL said on Monday.

Smaran has made a name for himself as an all-format player for Karnataka. In seven first-class matches, coming during the Ranji Trophy this season, he scored 516 runs at an average of 64.50, with two centuries and best score of 203.

In 10 List A matches, he has also made 433 runs at an average of 72.16, with two centuries and fifties each. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy final for Karnataka, he made a match-winning ton against Vidarbha.

In six T20s, he has made 170 runs at an average of 34.00, with a strike rate of 170.00 and one half-century.

SRH will now play Mumbai Indians in the 33rd match of the ongoing IPL 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. SRH is placed in ninth position while MI after a win against Delhi Capitals on Sunday is placed in seventh. (ANI)

