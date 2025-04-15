Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Punjab Kings received a battering at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game and will look to turn things around when they meet the Kolkata Knight Riders this evening. Punjab started the campaign on a high but have stuttered a bit in recent times and dropped to the sixth spot. They have some explosive players in their ranks and their games make up for excellent viewing nevertheless. Opponents Kolkata are above them in the rankings at the fifth spot and despite inconsistencies in their game, they continue to secure victories more often than not. Shreyas Iyer Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2025 After Solid Performance in Champions Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, and Priyansh Iyer scored big for Punjab in the last game and the trio will look to have a good game here again. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have failed with both bat and ball so far and it is a cause of concern for the team. The Bowling unit as a whole leaked plenty of runs in the last game and it will take a special effort from them to bounce back.

Sunil Narine had struggled for Kolkata until the Chennai game where his all-round skills came to the fore and helped the team win big. The pitch at Mullanpur does not offer much to the spinners and the KKR management will be tempted to make some changes. Moeen Ali could make way for an extra pacer in the team with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarty indespensable.

Punjab Kings will host Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 15. The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh and has a scheduled time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). How Many Trees Are Planted for 1 Dot Ball in IPL 2025? Know Tree Count Here for Indian Premier League's Initiative.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports 2 Kannada TV channels. For the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a high scoring game with Punjab emerging as winner here.

