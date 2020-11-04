Dubai, Nov 4 (PTI) Three-time Ladies European Tour winner Aditi Ashok and Astha Madan, who got a late call-up, shot three-over 75 each in the opening round of the unique Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic here on Wednesday.

While Aditi, a former Hero Women's Indian Open winner besides other titles in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and Diksha Dagar, winner of South African Open, were already in the field, Tvesa Malik, eighth reserve, and Astha, further down in the list, got late spots into the event.

Diksha and Tvesa were two-over and three-over respectively through eighth as they started off in the evening wave.

The world's first day-night Tour event has an interesting format which sees the professionals pair up with a team of amateurs and play continues till late into the evening under the lights with the Dubai skyline in the background.

Tvesa, who has been in Dubai after finishing her events in mainland Europe, said she received a call at around 5.30 pm and Astha got an invitation as one of the invitees pulled out. That made it four Indians, a first for Indian women's golf, in the limited 56-player field.

Aditi, playing her first event since the LPGA in August, had two birdies against three bogeys, while Astha had three birdies, three bogeys and a triple bogey.

The duo were placed Tied-33 but half the field -- 28 professionals with amateurs teed off in the early evening and a little later the lights came on.

The LET earlier withdrew Annabel Dimmock, Catriona Matthew and Ursula Wikström after they tested positive for COVID-19.

They were tested upon arrival into Dubai on Monday morning and will now remain in self-isolation for a minimum of fourteen days in accordance with the mandatory Health Authority and medical professional guidelines.

