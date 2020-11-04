Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will lock horns with second-placed Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 5. Stakes are very high in the contest as the winner will go to the finals while the loser will meet the winner of eliminator in Qualifier 2. Although the losing team will have a second chance, both the teams will be raring to get the finals ticket in the first shot. Rohit Sharma’s MI will indeed take the field as favourites owing to their sensational performance in the league stage. Hence, DC must be at the top of their A-game to get the favourable result. MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan

The young dasher has been in red-hot form in the season and will like to deliver another match-winning performance in the crucial clash. Coming at number four, the southpaw is good against spin and can neutralize the effect of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in the middle overs. All these factors make Kishan a must pick in your fantasy team.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kieron Pollard

The West Indies captain has unarguably been the best finisher of the competition. Regardless of the situation or pitch conditions, Pollard backed his natural attacking game and played several blistering cameos. In fact, he scored a 25-ball 41 against SRH recently. Also, fans should not forget Pollard’s bowling prowess while picking the team.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian speedster has been breathing fire with the ball in the tournament and undoubtedly deserves a place in your fantasy team. Be it troubling batsmen with the new ball or taking wickets in the death overs, Bumrah delivered whenever the opposition threatened to take the game away from Mumbai.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batsman is coming off a brilliant half-century and will like to extend his sensational run. Dhawan has a knack of performing in high-profile games which is another reason why he deserves a place in your fantasy team. However, tacking Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will not be a cakewalk.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

With 25 wickets in 14 games, Rabada is the current holder of the purple cap and will be raring to enhance his tally even further. As Rohit Sharma is not in best of forms, the South African speedster would be licking his lips against the Hitman while his ability to bowl in death can restrict the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

Notably, Delhi are the only team to have not qualified for even one final despite playing all the 13 seasons. Hence, Shreyas Iyer’s men have a great chance to break the jinx. However, they lost to Mumbai twice in the league stage and will have to put their best foot word. On the other hand, Rohit Sharmas and Co will be determined to go a step closer to defend their title.

