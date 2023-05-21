West Palm Beach (Florida), May 21 (PTI) Three of the four Indian women, including Aditi Ashok, are sure to make the cut at the Aramco Team Series Florida here.

Making the final round of the 3-round event are Aditi (75-76) and Diksha Dagar (73-79) at T-39, while Amandeep Drall (79-73) was T-50 at 8-over. Vani Kapoor (78-79) at 13-over was certain to miss the cut with 24 players yet to complete their second round.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of MI vs SRH T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Aditi, who completed her first round with a 3-over, was 4-over 76 in the second as the conditions continued to be tough. Starting on the back nine of the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, Aditi, a four-time winner on LET, bogeyed 10th, 16th and 18th.

On the second nine, she birdied par-5 third, which she had bogeyed a round earlier and added another birdie on ninth, but she also dropped a double bogey on Par-3 fifth and a bogey on fourth. Her total of 7-over saw her at T-39.

Also Read | What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? Who Qualifies for Playoffs?.

Nuria Iturrioz was still at the top of the individual leader board on five-under-par. The three-time LET winner Iturrioz was on five-under-par but will have to come back in the morning to complete her second round. She shot 5-under 67 in the first and was even through 14 in the second round.

Diksha, who shot a creditable 1-over 73 in the first round, had no birdies in the second. She had a double bogey and five other bogeys in her disappointing 79. But at 7-over she was also Tied-39th with Aditi.

Amandeep after a first round 79 shot an impressive 73 in the second. Vani had rounds of 78-79.

Only eight players are under par after two days.

Scotland's Louise Duncan is in second place on the leaderboard on four-under-par having made three birdies and two bogeys so far, but the 23-year-old still has three holes left to play on Sunday.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda is in a share of third place on three-under-par alongside Czechia's Klara Davidson Spilkova. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)