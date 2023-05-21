Mumbai Indians host the Sunrisers Hyderabad where in they need a big win to grab the fourth spot in the play-offs race. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have all made the cut and it is now left to Mumbai and Bangalore to fight for the only remaining place. Mumbai have a comparatively inferior net run rate in comparison to Bangalore but the latter take on league leaders Gujrat in their final game which will give hope to Mumbai. Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad look set to finish as the bottom-ranked team in the league and they have had a season to forget. The team will like to end it on a high though. Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). MI vs SRH, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai was left disappointed with the manner of their defeat against Lucknow, a game the team will feel they should have won given their batting depth. The team has an over-reliance of sorts on Surya Kumar Yadav in the middle order and need others to contribute as well. Chris Jordan was hit for a fifty in his four-over spell and being a leader of their pace attack, the Englishman will need to improve quickly.

Batting is a weakness for Hyderabad with the team not performing as a unit and needing some special knocks by one or two players to get them a big score. The Wankhede pitch is a batsman’s paradise and the visitors will need their top order to flourish to have any chance in the contest. In comparison, their bowling unit looks more stable.

Mumbai Indians will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2023 match on Sunday, May 21. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? Who Qualifies for Playoffs?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The MI vs SRH match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Mumbai at home are a difficult team to face and should secure an easy win here this afternoon.

