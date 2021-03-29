Carlsbad (USA), Mar 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok added a second successive one-under 71 to finish tied 44th at the Kia Classic here.

Aditi, playing her third event of the year, ended with an even par 288.

The 23-year-old's previous two starts this year were tied-23rd at LPGA Drive On Championship and tied-48th at Gainbridge LPGA.

Meanwhile, Inbee Park (70) completed a start-to-finish win to kick-start her LPGA Tour season.

The 32-year-old South Korean star finished at 14-under 274, opening with rounds of 66, 69 and 69 for her 21st LPGA Tour title. She had finished second at this tournament in 2010, 2016 and 2019.

