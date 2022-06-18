Belmont, Jun 18 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok put together a solid second round of three-under 69, but it was not enough to see her through to weekend action at the Meijer LPGA Classic here.

After a first round 75, the 69 meant she moved to even par for 36 holes but the cut fell at 2-under.

Aditi was T-91 and missed her fourth cut in 12 starts.

Aditi's best this season came in the first two events at Gainbridge (T-13) and LPGA Drive On (T-15).

Meanwhile, Jennifer Kupcho (63-67) grabbed a two-shot lead, while defending champion Nelly Korda, who was out of action in March with a blood clot in her left arm, raced to second place with 67-65.

This is only the fifth start in 2022 for Korda. She was T-4 at Tournament of Champions, T-20 at Gainbridge and T-15 at Drive On in March. After that she played only the US Women's Open, where she was T-8.

Korda's five birdies included two back-to-back efforts on holes 17 and 18 and before that she had a hole-out eagle on the par-5 14th.

Carlota Ciganda (68-65) had two eagles in the second round as she shot 65 and moved to third place.

Two-time Meijer LPGA Classic winner Brooke Henderson (68-66) is two shots back of Korda, and four shots out of the lead, after two windy rounds at Blythefield Country Club.

