Manama (Bahrain), Jul 21 (PTI) Former World Games gold medallist Aditya Mehta outclassed Ireland's Jay Chopra to become the sixth Indian to make the knockouts of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships here on Monday.

The 39-year-old Mumbaikar hardly broke a sweat in his 43-5, 40-22, 48-0, 67-0 win over Chopra for his second straight victory in Group N.

Kamal Chawla, Manan Chandra, Brijesh Damani, Paras Gupta and Pankaj Advani have already sealed places in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, defending champion Chawla suffered a narrow 3-4 defeat at the hands of China's Chena Qien in his final Group A match.

However, there was no stopping Damani.

A key member of the squad that won the Asian Team Snooker last month, the Kolkatan edged out the dangerous Habib Sabah of Bahrain 4-3 to finish as Group J topper.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Group A: Chen Qien (Chn) beat Kamal Chawla 4-3 (22-38, 7-67, 65-0, 40-27, 47-15, 0-67, 45-7).

Group G: Pushpender Singh beat Mohamed Shehab (UAE) 4-1 (41-8, 44-21, 1-32, 41-8, 39-26).

Group J: Brijesh Damani beat Habib Sabah (Bhn) 4-3 (42-32, 7-53, 33-8, 0-39, 33-21, 27-44, 47-0).

Group N: Aditya Mehta beat Jay Chopra (Ire) 4-0 (43-5, 40-22, 48-0, 67-0).

