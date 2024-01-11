Mohali, Jan 11 (PTI) Afghanistan settled for 158/5 against India in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Mohammad Nabi was the top-scorer for the visitors, scoring a brisk 42 off 27 balls to prop up the innings.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Supercopa de Espana Semifinal Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran (25 off 22 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 off 28) added 50 runs in eight overs, but they could not force the pace during their stay.

Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with a 22-ball 29.

Also Read | 'No Intention Of Retiring From International Cricket' Marcus Stoinis Upbeat After Not Being Included in Australia’s Squad for ODI Series Against West Indies.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India, with figures of 2/23, while Mukesh Kumar bagged 2/33.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan: 158/5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 42; Axar Patel 2/23, Mukesh Kumar 2/33).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)