Sharjah, Oct 25 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Nabi said the wicket is dry and that's why batting first is a good option.

Teams:

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif and Bradley Wheal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

