New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The first major track and field competition of the 2024 season, the Federation Cup, is set to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from May 12 to 15, according to the proposed domestic calendar prepared by the AFI.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said the national body has chalked out a tentative domestic calendar for next year keeping in mind the global competitions, including the Paris Olympic Games.

The Federation Cup will be followed by the National Inter State Senior Championships from June 27-30 in Panchkula.

"The domestic competition in Panchkula will act as a final selection for the Paris Olympic Games," Sumariwalla said in a release.

The Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 26 till August 11.

The 2024 World Relays in Bahamas (May 4-5) will be another major international competition as it offers Paris Olympics qualification berths.

"We want our core group of athletes to peak at the right time and excel at the international level," Sumariwalla said.

The international calendar will commence with the Asian Indoor Championships in Tehran, Iran from February 21 to 23.

Asian Games champion shot-putter, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will skip the World Indoor Championships scheduled to be held in March, to focus on their Olympic preparation, even though the duo has qualified for the event.

