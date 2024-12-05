Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Super-sub Gagan Gowda delivered a stellar performance for UP Yoddhas in their victory over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 11, scoring an impressive 15 points off the bench to steer his team to a hard-fought win. Gowda's heroics drew praise from many, including assistant coach Upendra Malik, who attributed the move to a well-thought-out strategy.

"When we brought him in, we knew exactly what we were doing," Malik said, as quoted by PKL, hinting at the tactical brilliance that shaped the game's critical moments.

"Every match requires a different strategy," the coach elaborated, explaining Gowda's late entry.

The match was a thrilling contest, with the UP Yoddhas overcoming a half-time deficit to secure a narrow 36-33 victory. Gowda was the undisputed star of the evening, supported by Bhavani Rajput, who contributed six crucial points that helped turn the tide in the second half.

The Telugu Titans came close to an upset with a commendable performance. Their player Manjeet earned special mention for a remarkable chain tackle that "almost turned the match in their favour," highlighting the fine margins between victory and defeat in professional kabaddi.

"We kept fighting, kept believing," Malik said, embodying the team's unwavering spirit.

In a league where standings fluctuate dramatically - with teams moving between third and eighth place - every match and every point is vital.

The evening's first match will feature the Tamil Thalaivas taking on the Gujarat Giants in a battle for supremacy. Both teams have struggled with consistency this season, and a victory would significantly bolster their playoff aspirations. Tamil Thalaivas' Moein Shafaghi has been a standout raider, but the team will need strong defensive support to neutralise Gujarat Giants' star raider, Guman Singh.

In the second match, the Haryana Steelers will aim to recover against an in-form Patna Pirates. Despite losing to the Bengal Warriors on Wednesday, the table-topping Steelers remain in a strong position. However, a win for the Patna Pirates would narrow the gap, a scenario Manpreet Singh and his team will be keen to avoid. (ANI)

