Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI): TVS Racing's KY Ahamed held off the challenge of Eneos Honda Erula Racing riders Mathana Kumar and Rajiv Sethu to emerge winner in the second race of Pro- Stock 165cc category in the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship at nearby Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

In other first round events of the championships, Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts), a fitness trainer from Bengaluru, pulled off a tactical victory in the premier Pro- Stock 301-400cc class race.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Picture With Son Agastya as All-Rounder Enjoys 'Father Duty'.

Continuing to gain in the points tally, Eneos Honda team's Mathana Kumar and Sethu clinched two out of three podiums in the Pro-Stock 165cc race.

Mathana Kumar and Sethu gave their best and came in behind Ahmed in second and third place respectively. Their teammate Senthil Kumar crossed the finish line in fifth position.

Also Read | How to Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in IST? Get Free Live Telecast and Score Updates ISL Football Match on TV in India.

In Pro-Stock 301-400cc class race, Shetty, started fifth on the grid, biding his time, before making a strong move in the second half of the six-lap race to finish ahead of a strong TVS Racing combination of multiple champion Jagan Kumar and holder Deepak Ravikumar.

Ravikumar raced while nursing an injured knee following a crash during practice session earlier in the week.

The inaugural race of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R saw Pune's Sarthak Chavan topping pole-sitter Kavin Quintal for first place while Varoon S took the third spot.

In the CBR150R Novice class, Shyam Sunder finished first followed by Prakash and Belgaum's Vivek Kapadia.PTI SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)