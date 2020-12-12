Dashing Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya enjoyed a gala time in the ODI and T20I series against Australia. After mustering a couple of 90 plus scores in three ODIs, he continued his sensational run and played a crucial role in guiding India to a 2-1 triumph in T20Is. However, the 27-year-old is back from national duty and is enjoying a gala time with his son Agastya. Taking to Instagram, the Mumbai Indians star shared an adorable picture in which he can be feeding milk to his first child. “From national duty to father duty,” Hardik captioned the image. Hardik Pandya Gives Away Man of the Series Award to T Natarajan, Praises Pacer.

Netizens were overwhelmed after coming across the picture with the comment section flooded in no time. For the uninitiated, Hardik became a father on July 30 this year. However, he had to fly for UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 just a few weeks after his child’s birth. Later, the all-rounder travelled Australia with the national team, and their reunion got extended. However, the dasher is done with his cricketing assignments and is now giving parenting goals to all his fans out there. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest picture with Agastya. Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Video With Son Agastya.

Here's The Picture Shared By Pandya!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Although Pandya is back home after the limited-overs seas, an Indian troop is still in Australia for the four-match series down under, starting from December 17. Notably, India have fine memories from their last visit where they won the Test series 2-1. They, however, are set to face a much-formidable challenge this time around with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Aussie set-up.

Also, Indian skipper Virat Kohli – who’s expecting the birth of his first child in December – will fly back him after the first Test with Ajinkya Rahane being the captain of remaining three Test matches. Veteran opener Rohit Sharma will join the team for the final two Test matches.

