New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Sports Governance Conclave will take place at Ahmedabad's Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Friday. The Conclave is being organised in the context of the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', where sports are recognised as a key contributor to youth development, social cohesion and global standing.

Under the evolving Khelo Bharat Niti, there is a need to bring all National Sports Federations onto a common policy and planning platform. Athlete-centric reform is at the heart of current sports policy, and the conclave provides an opportunity to reinforce this shift across all federations. The meeting is intended to align federations with long-term national goals, rather than short-term or event-specific planning, as per a press release from Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office.

It provides a forum to discuss governance reforms and the transition towards a more transparent, accountable and professional sports ecosystem. The conclave also enables a collective review of India's preparedness to host major international sporting events in the coming years.

With the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and the 2036 Olympics hosting ambition ahead, it is necessary for federations to understand their expanded responsibilities. The conclave is expected to result in a shared understanding of India's long-term sporting roadmap and priorities.

National Sports Federations are expected to commit to time-bound governance and structural reforms in line with national policy. There will be clearer alignment on athlete development pathways, sports science integration and grassroots strengthening.

Federations are expected to play a more proactive role in bringing international competitions to India. The meeting is expected to enhance India's capacity and confidence as a host nation for mega sporting events.

The Indian Olympic Association, holding its General Body Meeting alongside the conclave, will ensure institutional alignment within the Olympic movement. The choice of Ahmedabad reflects India's growing readiness to host large multi-sport events of global scale, the release added.

Visits by delegates to key sporting and event venues are expected to provide practical insights into infrastructure and operational preparedness. The conclave is expected to encourage federations to pursue greater representation and leadership roles in international sports bodies. (ANI)

