New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoles former India International and goalkeeper EN Sudhir who passed away earlier on Sunday.

Sudhir who made his international debut against Indonesia in Rangoon (currently Yangon) in the Olympic qualifiers in 1972 represented India in 9 matches.

He was also part of the Indian National team squad in the 1973 Merdeka Cup and the Asian Games squad in 1974.

At the domestic level, he played for three different states in the Santosh Trophy - Kerala (1969 and 1970); Goa (1971, 1972, 1973), and Maharashtra in 1975.

At the club level, he played for Young Challengers (Kerala), Vasco Sports Club (Goa), and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Sunando Dhar, acting General Secretary of All India Football Federation, in his condolence message, said: "Sudhir will always remain alive in his achievements. He has been an inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

