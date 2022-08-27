New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Elections for the three top posts in the All India Football Federation could see straight fights between two candidates with the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia up against former goalkeeper and frontrunner Kalyan Chaubey in the September 2 polls.

Returning officer Umesh Sinha released the name of those who have filed nomination papers for the various posts after the deadline ended at 1pm on Saturday.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on Sunday and the candidates can withdraw from contesting till 1pm on Monday.

The electoral college of 34 representatives from the state associations have already been issued by the returning officer.

Rajasthan association president Manvendra Singh, a Congress politician, entered the fray to contest against N A Haris for the lone vice-president's post. Haris is the president of Karnataka FA and a sitting Congress MLA from the state.

Manvendra's state association had seconded the candidature of Bhutia.

Andhra Pradesh state association president Gopalakrishna Kosaraju, who had proposed Bhutia as the presidential candidate, had on Friday written a letter to withdraw his candidature for the treasurer's post against Kipa Ajay of Arunachal Pradesh.

But sources said he had not filled up a form to withdraw and hence, his candidature is still there. He is entitled to withdraw his nomination papers before 1pm on Monday, but it's not known whether he would do it or not.

He had filed his nomination papers on Thursday, the same day when Bhutia and Chaubey also put up their candidature.

All the 14 candidates who had filed nomination papers for the same number of executive committee members are expected to be elected unopposed. They are G P Palguna, Avijit Paul, P Anilkumar, Valanka Natasha Alemao, Maloji Raje Chhatrapati, Menla Ethenpa, Mohan Lal, Arif Ali, K Neibou Sekhose, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Deepak Sharma, Vijay Bali and Syed Imtiaz Husain.

Elections are to be held for the posts of one president, one vice president, one treasurer and 14 executive committee members. Six former players -- four male and two women -- will be co-opted later as executive committee members with voting rights.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran, who had filed the nomination papers for the president's post when the polls were to be held under the aegis of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on August 28, decided not to stand for elections this time.

According to sources, Prabhakaran could become the general secretary of the AIFF if the Chaubey-led group wins the polls.

In a verdict on August 22, the SC terminated the mandate of the CoA, disallowed the inclusion of 36 former players in the electoral college and postponed the polls by a week in order to salvage the Women's U-17 World Cup whose hosting was jeopardised after FIFA suspended the AIFF.

The FIFA though lifted the ban on Friday, clearing the decks for India to host the Women's U-17 World Cup in October.

