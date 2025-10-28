Mumbai, October 28: East Bengal FC (EBFC) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) clash in a must-win tie on Tuesday to keep their AIFF Super Cup hopes alive. EBFC only managed a draw against Dempo earlier, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL). With just one team from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Chennaiyin and East Bengal have met ten times before, with the Marina Machans (CFC) holding the edge with three wins compared to East Bengal FC's two and will be confident following a commanding 3-0 win in February in the ISL. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Clifford Miranda Praises Players’ Attitude As Chennaiyin FC Prepare for East Bengal Test.

This will be their first meeting in the Super Cup. Chennaiyin FC, under new head coach Clifford Miranda, boast an all-Indian squad that will be looking to make an impression against a formidable East Bengal FC side who would want to repeat the 2024 heroics.

"The players' attitude was fantastic. They showed they wanted to play, showed they wanted to defend, that they were ready to suffer without the ball, which was fantastic. It gives me encouragement that we can build something important and worthwhile going forward," said Miranda, reflecting on their opening encounter with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, as quoted from an official website of ISL. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Muhammad Suhail Scores As Punjab FC Cruise Past Gokulam Kerala To Start Campaign With 3–0 Win.

East Bengal FC, who let a lead slip in the dying minutes against Dempo, would seek improvement as they take on a must-win game before facing Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby on Friday. Failure to win would definitely spell the end of the campaign for Chennaiyin FC. As for East Bengal FC, a similar situation would leave them at the risk of missing out on qualification even before a ball is kicked in the Kolkata derby on Friday.

