Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) India's Deepak Hooda said he is in a good mental space and will look to break his own records during the eighth season of the Star Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) which will return after a COVID-19 forced break in December.

Hooda will be among the top players who will go under the hammer in the auctions which will be held for three days starting on Sunday.

"I have been training and focusing on techniques and skills. I am mentally and physically ready for Season 8. I'm excited to be a part of a new experience and aim to break my own records wherever I go," said Hooda, who who was part of the 'Jaipur Pink Panthers' last season.

"With all the learning I have gained I'm sure that this season will be something to look forward to.

"PKL coming back is huge for all indoor and contact sports in India – it will set a benchmark. I've been training and focusing on enhancing my raiding and defending skills, so there's a lot to look forward to," said Hooda, who has earned 943 points from 123 games.

Hooda said he has focussed a lot on his mental aspect ahead of the eight season.

"With Kabaddi on my mind, my mental health has fared well during this period. I have been on a strict diet for the past two months and have been with my family, which has kept me focused on what is important," said Hooda.

"Discipline, constant training and fitness has been a 'mantra' that keeps me mentally fit."

The auction will be live on 'Star Sports' network and 'Disney +Hotstar' on August 30 from 6.30 PM.

