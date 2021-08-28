Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus and has joined his former club Manchester United. Massimiliano Allegri was the one who confirmed in the press conference that Ronaldo is no longer interested in playing for Juventus. On Friday, Ronaldo came for the practice session on Friday but only stayed at the Juventus Training Center for 40 minutes and that too bid adieu to his former teammates. On a parting note, Ronaldo posted a message for the fans on social media. CR7 said that he will always love the city and Juventus will always be a part of his history. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea Welcome CR7 To Red Devils.

Ronaldo further said that Juventus has given him a lot of respect. "look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together," read a part of the caption. Along with this Ronaldo also posted a video on social media where he was seen giving a warm welcome by the fans. In another part of the video, he was seen signing autographs for the fans.

Check it out below:

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 after breaking his nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid. He has now joined Manchester United after 12 years and the current players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and David de Gea took to social media to welcome him back home. The fans are hoping to have Ronaldo in the playing XI for the match against Wolves which will be held on Sunday.

