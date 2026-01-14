Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul once again demonstrated his prowess and resilience, crafting a heroic unbeaten century (112 off 92 balls) against New Zealand in the second One Day International (ODI) in Rajkot today. His crucial knock, featuring 11 boundaries and one six, anchored India's innings on a challenging surface, guiding them to a competitive total of 284 for 7. This performance underscores Rahul's significant role as a middle-order anchor and finisher for the national side, particularly in white-ball cricket. KL Rahul Hits 8th One-Day International Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

Rahul's century, his eighth in ODIs and third while batting at number five or below as a wicket-keeper, came at a critical juncture, stabilising India's innings after early wickets had put them in a precarious position. His ability to absorb pressure and accelerate when needed proved vital, stitching together crucial partnerships that allowed India to post a formidable target. This follows his participation in the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11, 2026, where India secured a four-wicket victory.

Kannaur Lokesh Rahul, born on April 18, 1992, has carved out a reputation as a versatile right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper since his international debut in 2014. He made his Test debut in 2014, followed by his ODI and T20I debuts in 2016. Throughout his career, Rahul has been lauded for his elegant stroke play and remarkable adaptability across batting positions and formats. How To Watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs New Zealand Cricket Match on TV.

Rahul's ability to perform under pressure, coupled with his flexibility to bat at various positions and don the wicket-keeping gloves, makes him an indispensable asset for the Indian team. He played crucial roles in India's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaigns in 2019 and 2023, and was part of India's victorious ICC Men's Champions Trophy campaign in 2025. As he continues to deliver match-winning performances, particularly in the ongoing series against New Zealand, KL Rahul reinforces his status as a "Mr. Dependable" for Indian cricket, with all eyes on his continued contributions in both international and franchise cricket.

