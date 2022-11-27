Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Ajinkya Pawar produced a fine performance and led Tamil Thalaivas to a thrilling 42-39 victory over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

Tamil Thalaivas held a comfortable lead going into the last seven minutes of the game, but the Gujarat Giants put up a strong fight.

Also Read | Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ESP vs GER on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

However, Pawar pulled off a couple of magnificent raids in the last minute of the match and helped his side clinch victory at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here.

Narender picked up a few bonus points as the Thalaivas took the lead at 6-2 in the fourth minute. Pawar and Arpit Saroha tackled Rakesh as the side from Tamil Nadu kept forging ahead.

Also Read | Croatia vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of CRO vs CAN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

However, Parteek Dahiya tackled M Abishek and kept the Giants in the game at 6-10. The Giants kept fighting and reduced the Thalaivas to two members on the mat. Moments later, the Gujarat side inflicted an all out and got within touching distance of Gujarat's score.

Thereafter, captain Dong Geon Lee pulled off a raid and Arkam Shaikh tackled Pawar as the Giants inched ahead at 17-15 in the 13th minute.

However, Pawar and Narender effected raids and helped their side take the lead at 21-18 in the 18th minute. The side from Tamil Nadu rode on the momentum and held the lead at 24-20 at the stroke of half time.

Pawar effected an excellent raid in the opening minutes of the second half and moments later, the Thalaivas inflicted another all out in the 25th minute to attain a stronghold of the match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)