Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Pacer Akash Madhwal on Sunday became the second uncapped player for Mumbai Indians (MI) to take a four-wicket haul in Indian Premier League.

Madhwal achieved this feat in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

Madhwal in his four-over spell conceded 37 runs and took four wickets. His economy rate was 9.25. The first player to take a four-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians was Rahul Chahar who is now playing for Punjab Kings.

This match is very crucial for Mumbai Indias because if they win this match, they can secure qualification into the IPL Playoff.

Put to bat first, SRH openers Vivrant and Mayank Agarwal gave a solid start as in the powerplay they did not lose any wickets and added 53 runs on the scoreboard.

Young batter Vivrant brought his maiden fifty off 36 balls in the 9.5 overs. MI's concern was increasing as both the openers were batting strong in the middle adding 100 runs in 11 overs.In the 13th over, Vivrant and Agarwal punished Jason Behrendorff as they collected 19 runs by hitting two sixes and one four.

Agarwal also returned back to his form in the last match of SRH, he scored his fifty off 33 balls in the 12.2 over.

After playing an excellent inning of 69 off 47 balls, Vivrant was dismissed by Akash Madhwal in 13.5 overs. He struck nine fours and two sixes in his innings.

Agarwal's knock came to an end when Akash Madhwal cleared him in the 16.4 over. He scored a brilliant 83 off 46 balls. MI then took a quick wicket of Glenn Phillips who scored just one run. Chris Jordan dismissed him in the 17.4 overs.

MI did a great comeback in Madhwal's 19th over, when he cleared up batters in consecutive balls. He dismissed Heinrich Klaasen at 18 and then Harry Brook on a duck.

With the last ball six, SRH posted a huge total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Sanvir Singh 4* and Aiden Markram 13*.

Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four batters by conceding only 37 runs. Jordan was also able to take one wicket.

In the chase of 201, MI lost Ishan Kishan (14) early but skipper Rohit Sharma (56 in 37 balls) and Cameron Green helped MI keep going with a 128-run partnership for the second wicket. Green scored his first ever IPL century, ending up with 100* in 47 balls with eight fours and eight sixes. A cameo from Suryakumar Yadav (25* in 16 balls) helper Green win the game for MI by eight wickets with two overs to spare.

MI end this season with eight wins, six losses and a total of 16 points this season. They are still in the race to qualify for the final four stage of the tournament. (ANI)

