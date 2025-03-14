Ponte Vedra Beach (US), Mar 14 (PTI) Indian-American Akshay Bhatia found himself in a group of five golfers that included Rory McIlroy at 5-under 67 and one shot behind the trio of leaders Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover and JJ Spaun, who shot 66 each, in the Players Championship here.

Glover had nine birdies in his round of 66.

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, carded 69 and was tied 20th, while Aaron Rai, an Indo-British, was tied 9th with 68. Sahith Theegala (73) was tied 83rd and Hideki Matsuyama (74) was tied 99th.

McIlroy made four birdies from tee shots that found the rough or the pine straw, including the 18th hole when he punched a shot off the pine straw and out of the trees to 7 feet, putting him in the group at 67.

Two-time defending champion Scheffler felt he left a few shots out there — two birdie chances were in the 8-foot range — but was satisfied enough with a 69.

Glover, the 45-year-old former U.S. Open champion, is having a late resurgence in his career, particularly impressive from having overcome the putting yips about a decade ago.

He never gave up the grind and finally cashed in by winning the Wyndham Championship and the opening FedExCup Playoffs event in consecutive weeks in 2023.

