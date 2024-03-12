Birmingham [UK], March 12 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medalist and Indian shuttler PV Sindhu moved into the pre-quarters stage of the ongoing All England Open Championships being held in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Sindhu was playing her first-round match when her opponent Yvonne Li from Germany retired in the first game itself. Sindhu was leading 21-10 and won the match by walkover.

Also Read | JioCinema Joins Hands With ShareChat and Moj to Stream Sports Content Including IPL and 2024 Olympics.

"Sindhu moves into pre-quarters as Yvonne Li retired after the first game. We wish her a speedy recovery: @badmintonphoto #AllEngland2024 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

The World Championships bronze medalist HS Prannoy crashed out of the competition in the first round, losing to Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei. Prannoy lost the 37-minute game by 21-14, 13-21, 13-21.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Tough one champ, bounce back stronger. : @badmintonphoto #AllEngland2024 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

Aakarshi Kashyap, another women's singles player, crashed out in the first round after a loss to Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu To by 21-16, 21-11 in two straight games.

"Setbacks are just launchpads for comebacks. Your time will come Aakarshi, keep it up! @badmintonphoto #AllEngland2024 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI.

The All England Open tournament is a Badminton World Federation World 1000 event and the most prestigious tournament of the entire BWF World Tour calendar. Only two Indian players have previously captured some gold at the event, Padukone (1980 men's singles) and Pullela Gopichand (2001 men's singles), as per Olympics.com.

The tournament, ending on March 17, will be offering qualifying ranking points for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification window started on May 1.

-All England Open 2024 badminton: India squadMen's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu RajawatWomen's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi KashyapMen's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag ShettyWomen's doubles: Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)