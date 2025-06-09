Northampton, Jun 9 (PTI) Anshul Kamboj smashed his maiden First-Class fifty and also grabbed two wickets on the last day as India A's second unofficial Test against England Loins ended in a draw here on Monday.

England Lions, set an improbable 439-run target in the final session in the four-day match slipped to 32 for three before both the captains decided to shake hands.

India A will now move to Beckenham to join the senior players for a four-day intra-squad match to be played from June 13-16 at the Kent County Cricket Ground.

India A's first unofficial Test against England Lions had also ended in a draw in Canterbury.

India A batters consumed the first two sessions on the final day to garner experience on a flat track.

Tanush Kotian struck a fluent 90 not out off 108 balls with 10 fours and a six while Kamboj made 51 not out off 86 balls, putting on an unbeaten 149 runs for the eighth wicket.

India declared their second innings at 417/7 after the tea break. England were rocked early when Tushar Deshpande had Tom Haines caught at the second slip.

It was a terrific catch from Nitish Reddy who flew to his left to catch the ball over his head.

Kamboj then had Emilio Gay (5) caught behind by the wicketkeeper. He also broke through the defence of Jordan Cox (0) in the eighth over.

Earlier, Dhruv Jurel (28), Reddy (42) and Shardul Thakur (34) spent quality time in the middle to gather enough game time in England as the Indians continue to prepare for the five-Test series starting on June 20.

Jurel had hit 52 in the first innings while Reddy, who made 34 in the first essay, missed out on a half-century in the second innings.

It was a productive outing for some of the Indian players as Test opener KL Rahul struck a patient 116 (168 balls, 15x4s, 1x6s) in the first innings to set up a total of 348.

Karun Nair, who made a double hundred in the first game, scored 40 and 15 in the two innings of the second match while skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran bounced back to make a 92-ball 80 in the second essay.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a forgettable second unofficial Test as he was dismissed for 17 and five in the two innings. But the left-handed India opener had hit a quality 64 in the second innings of the first unofficial Test.

Among the bowlers, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed took 4/70 in the first innings while Tushar Deshpande chipped in with a couple. Kamboj took his tally to four wickets in the contest as he grabbed a two wickets each in the two innings.

Brief scores: India A 348 & 417/7 decl in 92 overs (KL Rahul 51, Abhimanyu Easwaran 80, Nitish Kumar Reddy 42, Tanush Kotian 90 not out, Anshul Kamboj 51 not out; George Hill 3/64) drew with England Lions 327 & 32/3 in 11 overs (Anshul Kamboj 2/6).

