New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena announced that he will be parting ways with Kerala following nine seasons with the side, reported ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday.

After making his debut in domestic cricket in 2005-06 as a part of his home state, Madhya Pradesh, he moved to Kerala in the 2016-17 season and played there till the 2024-25 season for a total of 125 matches, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Taking to his Instagram, Jalaj posted that having played his last match for Kerala "feels surreal and brings a strange mix of emotions, gratitude, pride and a little ache."

"It is never easy to put my feelings into words, but today I want to share something close to my heart. I have played my last game in Kerala colours, and that thought still feels surreal. Saying this brings a strange mix of emotions - gratitude, pride and a little ache. Over the years, this team has given me more than just cricket. It gave me brothers, friends and a family that stood by me through every high and low," posted the veteran.

"I have given blood, sweat, and tears - everything I had - for this journey, and in return, it gave me memories and bonds that will last a lifetime," he added.

In 125 matches with Kerala, Jalaj made 3,153 runs and scalped 352 wickets across all formats. He was a solid first-class performer, with 2,252 runs, including three centuries and 269 wickets at an average of 20.68, including 23 five-wicket hauls.

In the 2024-25 season, Kerala fell short of Ranji Trophy title against Vidarbha and he earned his name in the history books to become the first-ever player to achieve a double of 6,000 runs and 400 wickets. His 269 wickets are the second-most for a Kerala player in first-class cricket, behind 310 by KN Ananthapadmanabhan.

Across his entire first-class career, Jalaj has made 7,060 runs at an average of 33.77 with 14 centuries and taken 484 wickets, including 34 fifers, at an average of 25.48.

"To each and every teammate - thank you for making the dressing room a place of laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories. To the KCA, coaches, support staff, and the unsung heroes - the groundsmen who work tirelessly so we can have our game - my deepest respect and gratitude. None of this journey would have been possible without your support," he said.

Saxena did not make it clear which his next team would be, but clarified in his post that "this is not a goodbye".

"Cricket has taught me that every ending is just a new beginning. My heart will always beat for Kerala, and I will always carry these memories with me whenever I go," he added.

Despite being one of the most consistent all-rounders in domestic scene over last two decades, Jalaj has never played for India, with spin all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being the recent stars keeping him out of the hunt. (ANI)

