India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign by locking horns with the UAE (United Arab Emirates) on September 10. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai is going to host the IND vs UAE clash and it is set to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India are undoubtedly the overwhelming favourites to clinch a win and that too in dominant fashion, but Suryakumar Yadav and his men would not make the mistake of undermining the UAE at any cost. While India do have a strong squad, there have been questions raised on what combination the Men in Blue might go with. When is IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs United Arab Emirates Match Preview.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) earlier had named India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and there were some surprises in store. India's Asia Cup 2025 squad selection has opened up room for a lot of conundrums. Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma as the first-choice wicketkeeper? Where does Shubman Gill, an opener in white-ball cricket, bat? How many frontline spinners would India play? These are some of the questions which will be answered on September 10, but in this article, we shall take a look at India's likely playing XI vs the UAE in the Asia Cup 2025.

Top-Order: India had a set opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, with the pair having had some success as well. But Shubman Gill's inclusion, that too as a vice-captain, has made things very interesting. An opener in white-ball cricket, should Shubman Gill open the innings, then either Sanju Samson or Abhishek Sharma would have to sit out. It is highly likely that Sanju Samson might have to drop to number three with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings. Should Shubman Gill bat at number three, he is expected to come in place of Tilak Varma. UAE Spinner Simranjeet Singh Recalls Bowling to 12-Year-Old Shubman Gill at PCA Academy As Duo Set for Face-Off in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Middle-Order: India have a strong middle-order. At four, it is Suryakumar Yadav who would come out to bat, followed by Hardik Pandya at five. Fans are well aware of how dangerous Suryakumar Yadav can be with the bat in hand and the India T20I captain would look to stamp his authority in the Asia Cup 2025 early. Depending on the situation, either Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh or even Axar Patel could come out to bat at number five, followed by the others.

All-Rounder: Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are likely to be the two all-rounders India opt for in the Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener against the UAE. Plus, should there be a need, Abhishek Sharma can also roll his arms over for a couple of overs of left-arm spin.

Bowlers: Given the fact that the UAE have had spin-friendly conditions, Varun Chakaravarthy is set to play a big role. Fans are well aware of what he achieved back at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the Dubai surface and should there be no drastic change in the nature of the pitch, expect him to play a major role. Kuldeep Yadav will be another ace up India's sleeve and he will look to make an impact as well. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will be the two frontline pacers, with Hardik Pandya chipping in with his medium pace when needed.

India's Likely XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs UAE

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

