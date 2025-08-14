Dubai [UAE], August 14 (ANI): Alpana Dubey wins two bronze medals for Team India at the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship held in the Emirate of Fujairah, UAE.

Alpana won medals in both the Traditional Yoga and Artistic Yoga categories. She competed against 160 athletes from 16 countries, including China, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and Iran.

Also Read | UFC 319 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: Fight Card, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The championship was held from August 9-10, 2025, at the Zayed Sports Complex, Fujairah, UAE. The event was conducted under the distinguished patronage of the UAE Ministry of Sports and in association with the UAE Yoga Committee and the Asian Yogasana Sport Federation (AYSF).

For the first time in history, a continental-level Yogasana championship was hosted in the Gulf region -- a milestone that not only reflects the rapid internationalisation of Yogasana as a sport, but also signifies the United Arab Emirates' rising leadership in the global wellness, cultural exchange, and sports diplomacy landscape.

Also Read | On Which Channel BWF World Championship 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Badmtinton WC Matches Live Streaming Online?.

The championship took place at the renowned Zayed Sports Complex in the Sports City of Fujairah. A state-of-the-art venue known for hosting premier international sporting events, the complex provided an exceptional platform to showcase Yogasana on the world stage--honouring its traditional roots while embracing modern athletic excellence.

This landmark event reaffirms Yogasana's transformation into a globally recognised competitive discipline--one that transcends borders and bridges civilizational heritage through graceful athleticism. As the host nation, the UAE stands as a beacon of visionary progress, showcasing its commitment to fostering intercultural collaboration, youth engagement, and holistic health on the world stage.

Over time, Alpana has excelled at major competitions, winning gold, silver, and bronze medals across multiple categories: Traditional Yoga, Artistic Yoga, and Rhythmic Yoga, as a solo performer, in pairs, and as part of a team. Her achievements span prestigious platforms, including the Uttar Pradesh Yogasana Sports Championship in Kanpur and Lucknow; the CBSE Cluster North Zone Inter-School Yogasana Competition; and the National Level Yoga Championships in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Recently, India hosted the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor Wrestling Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, amidst much enthusiasm and fervour. Organised by Yogasana Bharat in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the championship brings together top athletes from over 20 Asian nations to celebrate the spirit of Yogasana as a competitive sport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)