Margao, Dec 22 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan forward David Williams on Tuesday said the motivation to outwit India's best goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has helped him to achieve success against rivals Bengaluru FC in the ISL.

The Australian has scored eight career ISL goals and out of that four have come against Bengaluru FC, which includes a brace that had knocked out the Sunil Chhetri-led side from the semifinals last season.

"I am always motivated to score against Bengaluru as they have the India's best goalkeeper Gurpreet (Singh). There is always a different satisfaction to beat him," Williams told ATKMB media.

Williams had scored the only goal against Bengaluru FC to end their unbeaten run on Monday.

"Not just Gurpreet, Bengaluru are a very good, organised side. We had also won the semi-final against them last season. Maybe that's why we were mentally stronger."

With Fijian hitman Roy Krishna, Williams had recreated their old magic of Wellington Phoenix last season to guide ATK to a record third ISL title.

But this time, the Antonio Habas-coached side struggled to replicate the same as the Aussie battled injury issues and featured in five of their seven matches.

Roy Krishna had the bulk of the workload up front as he scored five of the eight goals of Mariners this season.

Williams' lean patch meant that ATK Mohun Bagan struggled for goals, even as the Habas-led side with their compact display managed to be on par with leaders Mumbai in points tally.

"Yes I was under pressure as I was not getting goals. I knew if I scored a goal then everything would be fine, I'm looking forward to scoring more," he said.

Williams said it's just a matter of time that he and Roy Krishna get back their old chemistry.

"Roy Krishna is in good form. I am also trying to give the best. The pairing will become more effective, it's just a matter of time."

ATKMB have a week's break before they take on last season's runners-up Chennaiyin FC and Williams hopes to work on his fitness.

"There are still many matches left in the league. I will have eight more days before the next match," he said.

"Hopefully, during this time I will be able to get on the field by making myself more physically fit. Even if I don't score a goal, I will be happy if we win."

