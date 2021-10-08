Tourrettes (France), Oct 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Amandeep Drall enjoyed another fine start as she carded 1-under 71 and was tied 5th at the end of the first day at the Terre Blanche Ladies Open on the Ladies European Access Series Tour.

Another Indian in the field, Vani Kapoor (77), was tied 52nd.

Amandeep, a multiple winner on the domestic Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, had four birdies against three bogeys. Her four birdies came in a stretch between sixth and 11th.

Sweden's Linn Grant who was ranked fourth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before turning professional in August, held a two-shot lead at the end of day one after she fired an opening round of 68.

Three players were two strokes behind Grant with Russia's Nina Pegova, France's Mathilda Cappeliez and Denmark's Amalie Leth-Nissen all shooting rounds of 70 (-2).

Five players were tied 5th, including England's Lily May Humphreys and Sweden's Sofie Bringner, who are second and fourth on the Order of Merit. They were joined by France's Emilie Alonso, India's Drall and Finland's Niina Liias on one-under-par.

