Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Fancied Amandeep Drall shifted gears on the back nine of the challenging Gary Player layout here at the DLF Golf and Country Club in the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour to keep Pranavi Urs at bay.

Even as Pranavi, who has won twice this season, turned in the week's best round of a bogey-free 67, Amandeep drilled four birdies against one bogey on the back nine to emerge a wire-to-wire winner.

Also Read | South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of SA vs BAN on Gazi TV With Match Timing in India.

Amandeep (69) coasted to a comfortable 2-shot win to take her first title of the season. Amandeep had three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine and overall, she had as many as seven birdies against four bogeys for a creditable 69.

Amandeep aggregated 1-under 215 during her wire-to-wire win and was the only player in the field to finish with under par total.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Draw Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Live Telecast of UCL Draw on TV in Indian Time (IST)?.

Pranavi, who had 75-75 on the first two days, was in great form with five birdies and no bogeys in her 67.

Jahanvi Bakshi, who was in the fray till the end of the front nine, put herself out of the reckoning with four bogeys against two birdies on the back nine in her card of 73 and finished third at 4-over 220.

Gaurika Bishnoi (71), after an early birdie on second, had a hat-trick of birdies at the end of the front nine, but she also gave away a double bogey and another bogey. She was fourth, while Hitaashee Bakshi (72) was fifth after two birdies and two bogeys on the final day.

Vani Kapoor after two tough days with 78-79 shot 1-under 71, which was one of the four-under-par scores of the day. She finished sixth.

Amateur Nishna Patel (75), Neha Tripathi (76) and Astha Madan (78) were Tied-ninth while Saaniya Sharma and Trimann Saluja were Tied-10th. Ridhima Dilawari was 12th.

Pranavi stayed on top of the Order of Merit with Rs.4,88,500, Jahanvi was second with Rs.4,18,000 and Gaurika Bishnoi (Rs.4,02,000) was third. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)