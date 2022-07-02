Seddiner See (Germany), Jul 2 (PTI) Amateur Avani Prashanth, playing her first Ladies European Tour event outside India, battled it out to make the cut at the Amundi German Masters.

Avani, who shot 72 in the first round added 74 in the second and ensured two more rounds despite a disappointing double bogey on the 18th hole in the second round. Avani, who has already won professional events while being an amateur on her local Hero Women's Pro Tour in India, was tied 58th.

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming of Test Match, Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG 2022 Online on JioTV.

Also making the cut was Diksha Dagar (72-73) with a determined effort that included 17 pars and one bogey in her 73 and was the best Indian at 1-over 145. She was tied 48th.

The third Indian to make the cut was Ridhima Dilawari, who after a superb 68 in first round slipped to 78 in the second but made the weekend on the cutline which fell at 2-over. Ridhima was tied 58th alongside Avani Prashanth.

Also Read | India vs England 5th Test 2022 Live Streaming Online, Day 2: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Dilawari had just one birdie against five bogeys and a double bogey. While she finished her round on Friday itself, she had to wait till Saturday morning to know her fate and fortunately enough she made the cut at 2-over 146.

Three other Indians -- Amandeep Drall (71-77), Tvesa Malik (76-77) and Vani Kapoor (74-79) -- missed the cut.

Jessica Karlsson was on the top of the leaderboard on 12-under-par at the end of day two. It was a disrupted day of play on Friday and the second round was completed on Saturday.

Karlsson began the day with a three-shot lead at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See after a bogey-free first day and made an excellent start with four bridies and two bogeys on her front nine.

The Swede dropped a shot on the 10th but soon made back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 to end the day on 12-under-par with four holes left to play.

England's Hayley Davis and Germany's Leonie Harm both sit five shots back in second place on seven-under-par, having completed 12 and 11 holes respectively.

Four players are in a tie for fourth place on six-under-par with Germany's Polly Mack having completed 15 holes.

The field of 126 players was cut to top 60 professionals and ties with 65 professionals and two amateurs making the cut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)