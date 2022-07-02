The action continues in the fifth and final Test between India and England at the Edgbaston. India made a fine comeback thanks to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership of 222 runs for the sixth wicket. While Pant was dismissed on 146 off 111 balls, Jadeja finished unbeaten on 83. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs ENG live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll down. Rahul Dravid Bursts With Joy After Rishabh Pant's Century at Edgbaston in India vs England 5th Test (Watch Video).

When Pant and Jadeja joined hands, India were tottering at 98 for five. The duo made sure India reach a respectable total by the end of the day. On day two, with Jadeja at the crease, India will be looking to add to their overnight total.

England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England vs India, 5th Test 2022 Day 2 will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The day two of series final will be held on July 02, 2022 (Saturday) onwards and has a scheduled start time of 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rishabh Pant's Century in Edgbaston Test Against England Leaves Cricket World in Awe of the Indian Wicket-Keeper Batsman.

England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 2 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the ENG vs IND match live on Sony SIX SD/HD in English commentary, Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary and Sony TEN 4 in Tamil and Telugu commentary.

England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 2 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

