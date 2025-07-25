New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A dominant display from Sanskriti School's girls' team, led by a spectacular six-goal performance by Amina Abdali, set the tone for Day 4 of the Oriental Cup 2025, here at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium.

On Thursday, the two-time defending champions, under Coach Keshav Chandra Duklan, cruised to a commanding 9-0 win over Tagore International School in their Group A fixture, putting one foot firmly in the final. Alongside Abdali's brilliance, Diksha Joshi, Sreeparna Mitra, and Aditi Chamoli each added a goal, to reinforce their team's title defense. The day also saw crucial wins for DPS Vasant Kunj, DPS RK Puram, Navy Children School, and New Green Field School in the boys' second-round knockout matches, as the tournament now transitions into the league phase for the top six boys' teams.

Also Read | Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

In other matches, The Mother's International School and Amity International School, Noida played out a goalless draw in the Group A girls' fixture, leaving both sides with limited room for error in their upcoming games. Meanwhile, in Group B girls' fixture, Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad, under guidance of coach Inderjeet edged past Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj with a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to the only goal from Nidhi.

In the boys' second round, DPS Vasant Kunj continued their dominant run under coach Roshan Singh with a thumping 5-0 victory over Sapphire International School. Idaant Trivedi and Kanav Sharma scored two goals each, while Garv Khullar chipped in with one.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, July 25: The Wyatt Sicks To Defend Tag Team Championship, Alexa Bliss vs Roxanne Perez and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

While Delhi Public School, RK Puram got the better of DAV Public School, Sahibabad in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. For DPS RK Puram, Arhan Gupta and Afraaz Tariq were on target, while DAV responded through Sagar Laha and Shriansh Nath Tiwari. In the shootout, DPS RK Puram, under coach Gobardhan Sahoo, held their nerves to secure a 3-1 victory with Afraaz, Arhan, and Ayush Ranjan converting their penalties, as only Dhruv Kumar Sai could score for DAV.

Navy Children School Boys team, under the guidance of coach Karan Negi, also progressed with a confident 3-0 win over St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School. Dhruv Kumar Jha scored twice, while Prince Kumar added the third.

In the final boys' second round knockout fixture, New Green Field School, Saket defeated Heritage Global School, Faridabad 3-2 in a tense penalty shootout following a goalless draw. Nilesh, Garv Tonger, and Anuj scored for New Green Field under coach Rohit Yadav, while Javed Akhtar and Noorem Darle converted for Heritage.

With the conclusion of the second-round knockout stage, the boys' category will now shift into the league phase. Six teams--The Mother's International School, Amity International School Noida, DPS Vasant Kunj, Navy Children School, DPS RK Puram, and New Green Field School--have qualified and will be divided into two groups for the next phase of competition.

Day 5 promises more intense football action and key battles, with the boys' league fixtures and final group-stage matches in the girls' category set to decide the road to the finals of Oriental Cup 2025.

The Oriental Cup continues to strengthen its position in Delhi's school sports calendar. Recognised by the Delhi Soccer Association, the tournament has become a vital platform for structured, competitive football at the grassroots level.

Match Day 4 Results:

Boys' Category:

Second Round Knockouts:

DPS Vasant Kunj def. Sapphire International School 5-0DPS RK Puram def. DAV Public School, Sahibabad 3-1 (Penalties) (2-2 in regular time)Navy Children School def. St. Francis De Sales Sr. Sec. School 3-0New Green Field School, Saket def. Heritage Global School 3-2 (Penalties) (0-0 in regular time)

Girls' Category:

Group A

Sanskriti School def. Tagore International School 9-0The Mother's International School drew Amity International School, Noida 0-0

Group B

Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, Faridabad def. DPS Vasant Kunj 1-0

The Oriental Cup is an emerging school football tournament in Delhi, founded in 2023 by student-athletes Fareed Bakshi and Zahan Sawhney. Now in its third season, the tournament provides a structured and inclusive platform for school athletes of all genders, encouraging competitive play and sportsmanship. The Oriental Cup aims to foster a community where young players can grow, learn, and celebrate the spirit of football - laying the groundwork for what aspires to become a long-standing tradition in Delhi's school sports landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)