Coimbatore, Jan 23 (PTI) Competing for the first time, teen sensation Amir Sayed from Kottayam once again set the Kari Motor Speedway ablaze by winning the Novice Cup category in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Saturday.

Even though two more races are still left, by winning all the 10 races so far the 16-year-old has ensured no one can surpass him.

It has been a fantastic two days for me and I am thrilled. However, I would like to try and win the two remaining races as well on Sunday," said the teenager, who comes from a motorsports family.

His father Sayed Senior was a rally driver many years ago.

Amir Sayed has been confidence personified all through this championship. If, in the first round, held at the same venue last month, the youngster showed he had speed and control, the last two days he has been sensational.

On Friday and Saturday, Amir soaked in the pressure well. He knew he was the favourite. Sitting inside the 1300cc engine which generated considerable pace on a track which was resurfaced recently, he was in total control.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kari Motor Speedway has undergone a massive facelift. The surface has been redone as a result of which the drivers were able to get a better grip. Race director Rajan Syal spoke of how the drivers felt better now.

"There has been improvement in the track conditions and the timings reflect it," said Syal.

Earlier, the track length was 2.1km, which has now been increased to 2.6km in surroundings that are pleasant and bucolic.

In the Formula LGB 4 category, Ashwin Datta from Chennai showed he is the man in rich form with a penchant for speed.

There were two races on Saturday and Ashwin finished first in one and second in the other race. He is in a very good position to seal the championship (aggregate 57 points).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)