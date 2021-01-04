Hambantota (Sri Lanka), Jan 4 (PTI) Veteran England pacer James Anderson is eager to challenge himself in the upcoming tours of India and Sri Lanka where the conditions are likely to aid the spinners.

England played their last Test in August and Anderson said the team is hungry to get out and play the traditional format.

"Obviously, these will be difficult tours for seam bowlers but that doesn't make it any less exciting," Anderson told reporters on Monday.

"It's just a different challenge and the fact that we've not played any Test cricket for a few months now means we are all hungry to get out there.

"But it doesn't make it less exciting; it's just a different challenge. There's reverse swing; the new ball does swing. Our job might be about shorter spells and (fewer) overs in the day," he added.

The 38-year-old, who has a modest record in Sri Lanka with 12 wickets in six Tests at an average of 46.08, said he has worked on his fitness in the past few months.

"I have had success in Galle. There are opportunities to take wickets out here. It's not all doom and gloom. We've just got to work really hard and find the right ways of getting those opportunities when they come.

"I've got myself in really good shape. I'd say I'm in as good shape as I have been in my 30s, if not better. I feel absolutely fantastic. We've had quite a long time off, so I've been getting stronger in the gym and keeping fit," said Anderson who has taken 600 wickets from 156 Tests.

England are scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle from January 14-18 and January 22-26.

After the Sri Lanka tour, the England cricket team will head to India for a full series starting with the first Test on February 5 and Anderson is aware that he is unlikely to feature in every game.

"The six Test matches are in such quick succession that it'd be silly to think that the bowlers will get through all six. There might be some rotation as we go forward."

