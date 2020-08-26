New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that England spearhead James Anderson is one of the best bowlers he has faced.

Kohli's remarks came after Anderson became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets. The English pacer is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Kohli also congratulated the right-handed bowler on his "outstanding achievement".

"Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced," Kohli tweeted.

The 38-year-old Anderson is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619).

The England pacer is also just a few matches away from becoming the most capped Test player for England. Currently, former skipper, Alastair Cook is the most capped player for England as he played 161 Tests. (ANI)

